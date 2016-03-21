FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Daimler Trucks invests 500 mln eur to develop digital businesses
March 21, 2016 / 1:21 PM / 2 years ago

Daimler Trucks invests 500 mln eur to develop digital businesses

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 21 (Reuters) - Daimler on Monday said it would invest half a billion euros ($564 million) by 2020 to develop new digital businesses associated with smart logistics and connected trucks.

Using telematics to locate trucks in real time, logistics businesses will in future be able to utilise their vehicle capacity much better, and thereby reduce empty journeys, save fuel and avoid traffic jams, Daimler said.

A new Digital Solutions & Services division will be set up on April 1 this year, Daimler said, using its FleetBoard telematics and connectivity business as a base for developing new services for Mercedes-Benz commercial vehicles.

Wolfgang Bernhard, chief executive of Daimler Trucks said: “For efficient logistics, real-time data are essential - and our trucks supply these data. Therefore we are investing around half a billion euros by 2020 to connect our trucks with their enviroment and develop specific new applications.”

Daimler is the parent company of Mercedes-Benz. ($1 = 0.8872 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

