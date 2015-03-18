Daimler to spend billions of euros on upgrading key German plant

BERLIN, March 18 (Reuters) - Germany’s Daimler will invest billions of euros in coming years to upgrade its main factory and keep the workforce stable at around 18,700 people, the company said on Wednesday.

Daimler is eyeing cost savings “in the range of hundreds of millions of euros until 2020” as a result of a transformation plan for the factory agreed with the works council, it said.

This year alone investment in the plant will total 1 billion euros ($1.06 billion), Stuttgart-based Daimler said. ($1 = 0.9433 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)