Daimler to boost profit by 3 bln eur -magazine

FRANKFURT, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Daimler aims to boost annual profit by at least 3 billion euros ($3.94 billion) in order to reach its 2013 profit margin target for Mercedes by implementing its “Fit for Leadership” efficiency programme, a German magazine reported.

Citing company sources, Manager Magazin wrote on Thursday that the exact sum is still being calculated and depends on whether it counts existing projects already being executed.

Daimler could not be immediately reached for comment. ($1 = 0.7621 euros) (Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner)