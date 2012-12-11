FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Daimler guiding for 9 pct dividend cut -magazine
#Daimler
December 11, 2012 / 2:10 PM / in 5 years

Daimler guiding for 9 pct dividend cut -magazine

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Daimler is guiding the market towards a dividend cut only weeks after its finance chief said the carmaker still aimed for a stable payout, a magazine reported.

Monthly manager magazin said that investor relations managers at Daimler were warning investors and analysts that 2.00 euros ($2.59) per share would be more realistic than the 2.20 euros that Thomson Reuters data shows most are expecting.

“Daimler will again distribute to shareholders an attractive dividend based on our payout ratio target of around 40 percent of group net profit,” a spokesman for Daimler said.

Following a profit warning late in October, Daimler CFO Bodo Uebber said he believed the company could “keep the dividend stable” despite expectations of generating no free cash when accounting for acquisitions and pension fund top-ups.

The magazine also reported that Mercedes-Benz brand trucks chief Hubertus Troska would be appointed on Wednesday by the supervisory board to the group’s management board effective in January, with responsibility for China, where Daimler’s sales are weakening.

Separately, German magazine Capital reported Daimler would book a one-off gain of over 700 million euros from its sale of a 7.5 percent stake in EADS. ($1 = 0.7736 euros) (Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
