Daimler to place EADS shares from 26.25 euros each -sources
#Autos
December 5, 2012 / 6:46 PM / 5 years ago

Daimler to place EADS shares from 26.25 euros each -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - German carmaker Daimler is offering shares in EADS at a price range of 26.25 euros to the current market price, two sources close to the deal said on Wednesday.

EAD’s French-listed shares closed at 27.23 euros, while its German-listed shares closed at 27.25.

Earlier Daimler said it would sell 61.1 million shares in EADS via an accelerated bookbuild immediately.

At the bottom of the range the sale would raise around 1.6 billion euros ($2.09 billion). ($1 = 0.7652 euros) (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, Editing by Alexander Smith)

