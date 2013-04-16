Daimler sale of EADS stake may raise 2.3 bln eur -source

LONDON, April 16 (Reuters) - Daimler is offering its 7.5 percent stake in Airbus parent company EADS at between 36.20 euros and 37 euros per share, a source close to the deal said.

At the top of that range, a 0.5 percent discount to Tuesday’s closing share price of 37.2 euros, the sale of 61.1 million shares would raise around 2.26 billion euros ($2.97 billion).

Earlier Daimler said it was selling its entire remaining equity interest in EADS through the placement. ($1 = 0.7616 euros) (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, Editing by Alexander Smith)