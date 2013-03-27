FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Daimler to book one-off accounting gain from EADS revaluation
March 27, 2013

Daimler to book one-off accounting gain from EADS revaluation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 27 (Reuters) - German carmaker Daimler expects to book a non-cash gain of 1.34 billion euros ($1.72 billion) that will boost its second-quarter net profit attributable to shareholders, after re-valuing its 7.5 percent stake in aerospace group EADS.

Earnings before interest and taxes will enjoy a larger, 2.68 billion euro gain, but only half of that will remain with the company once minorities are included, it said in a statement on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.7777 euros) (Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
