Daimler aims to sell rest of EADS stake in H2 - source

FRANKFURT, March 27 (Reuters) - German luxury carmaker Daimler aims to sell the remaining 7.5 percent stake it holds in European aerospace group EADS in the second half of this year, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

“The plan internally is to sell the rest of the stake in the second half,” the person said.

Earlier Daimler said no decision had yet been made on exactly when the shares will be sold.

Another source close to the issue said “it would be foolish not to take into account the significant rise in the stock price,” adding that Daimler for tactical reasons did not want to telegraph to markets the exact timing of the planned share sale.

Daimler sold half of its 15 percent stake in EADS early in December, when it committed itself to a six-month lock-up period.