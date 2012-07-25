Daimler sees 600-700 mln eur in forex gains in 2012

FRANKFURT, July 25 (Reuters) - Daimler believes it can reap about 300 million euros more in currency tailwinds this year, if the dollar stays at current levels, finance chief Bodo Uebber told analysts during a conference call on Wednesday.

That is in addition to 300-400 million euros Uebber had forecast in February, should the dollar remain around the level of $1.30.

Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said net pricing -- a barometer of its incentive, leasing and rebate levels -- had improved sequentially in the second quarter. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)