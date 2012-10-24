FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Daimler cuts 2012 outlook, delays 2013 margin targets
October 24, 2012 / 5:31 PM / in 5 years

Daimler cuts 2012 outlook, delays 2013 margin targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Germany’s Daimler warned it would miss its full-year profit forecast by about 1 billion euros and delayed its 2013 return targets amid “significantly more difficult market conditions,” it said in a statement that appeared to be accidentally released.

“Due to the economic challenges, Daimler will not match the high prior-year EBIT in full-year 2012, but will still post good earnings once again,” Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said in a statement that was sent by e-mail on Wednesday, a day earlier than scheduled.

The statement, which was dated Oct. 25, was subsequently followed up with an e-mail stating, “please ignore” adding that this was not the actual release yet.

According to the initial statement, earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) dropped 2 percent to 1.92 billion euros, better than the average estimate of 1.87 billion from a Reuters poll of 12 banks and brokerages.

$1 = 0.7711 euros Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner

