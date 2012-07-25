FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Daimler confirms 2012 target as Q2 profits beat
July 25, 2012 / 5:44 AM / in 5 years

RPT-Daimler confirms 2012 target as Q2 profits beat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach to alerts)

FRANKFURT, July 25 (Reuters) - Germany’s Daimler stuck to its forecast for roughly flat underlying profits this year, when it posted on Wednesday a decline in second-quarter results that exceeded already downbeat market expectations.

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) fell 13 percent to 2.24 billion euros ($2.71 billion) in the quarter, higher than the average estimate of 2.16 billion euros from a Reuters poll of 11 banks and brokerages.

The EBIT margin at its Mercedes-Benz Cars division narrowed to 8.6 percent during the quarter from 10.7 percent a year earlier.

Daimler reaffirmed it still expects EBIT from its ongoing business this year will be in the magnitude of 2011, when it was 9 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8275 euros) (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)

