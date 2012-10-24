FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mercedes wants 2 bln eur in cost cuts by end-2014
October 24, 2012 / 8:21 PM / 5 years ago

Mercedes wants 2 bln eur in cost cuts by end-2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Germany’s Daimler plans to cut 2.0 billion euros ($2.59 billion) in costs at its Mercedes-Benz Cars division by the end of 2014, the company said in presentation charts for its third-quarter results published on its website on Wednesday.

Daimler said it aims to achieve a “significant portion” of the cost cuts by the end of 2013 already, adding that part of this would be achieved through a reduction in research and development as well as capital expenditure.

Earlier Daimler said it no longer expected Mercedes would reach its 2013 operating margin target of 10 percent “until a later date,” but the division would continue to pursue the goal with the help of planned cost reductions measures.

$1 = 0.7711 euros Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Gary Hill

