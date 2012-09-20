FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Daimler: Mercedes cars FY EBIT to miss 2011 level
September 20, 2012 / 10:21 AM / 5 years ago

Daimler: Mercedes cars FY EBIT to miss 2011 level

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STUTTGART, Germany, Sept 20 (Reuters) - German carmaker Daimler said earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) at its Mercedes-Benz luxury cars division will fall short of last year’s level as market conditions in Europe and China deteriorate, Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said.

Second-half EBIT at the Mercedes-Benz Cars unit will drop below the first-half result, Zetsche also said on Thursday in Stuttgart, where the carmaker is based.

Daimler’s cars division reported 5.2 billion euros ($6.79 billion) in 2011 EBIT. In a July poll of nine banks and brokerages, analysts had on average predicted a figure of 4.7 billion.

Zetsche, who reaffirmed full-year forecasts for the entire group, said the business environment in the European market was becoming increasingly difficult. Competitive pressures in China, the world’s biggest auto market, were increasing significantly, the CEO added.

$1 = 0.7658 euros Reporting By Hendrik Sackmann. Writing By Andreas Cremer in Berlin.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
