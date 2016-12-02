FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Mercedes-Benz should make batteries in Untertuerkheim - labour boss
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
December 2, 2016 / 1:41 PM / 9 months ago

Mercedes-Benz should make batteries in Untertuerkheim - labour boss

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Labour representatives at Mercedes-Benz's biggest transmission factory in Untertuerkheim in Stuttgart demanded it should build batteries for its new electric vehicle at the site to safeguard jobs.

German carmakers including Mercedes-Benz owner Daimler are investing heavily in electric vehicles (EVs), spurred by advances in battery technology and a growing backlash against the environmental impact of diesel fumes.

"The employees expect that the company doesn't just expand (its plant in) Kamenz for battery production but that capacities for batteries are also created in Untertuerkheim," Wolfgang Nieke, the works council chief at Mercedes-Benz's Untertuerkheim plant said in a statement on Friday.

The Untertuerkheim site, which employs 19,000 people, would be hardest hit by the shift to electronic cars.

"If Untertuerkheim delivers transmissions, engines and axles to the carmaking plants today, then it should in the future supply batteries and electrified powertrains," Nieke said.

Managers are to address the plant's workers on Monday. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.