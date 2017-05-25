Prosecutors investigate Bosch employees in Daimler probe - Handelsblatt

FRANKFURT, May 25 (Reuters) - German prosecutors who searched Daimler's offices this week as part of a probe into diesel pollution are also investigating employees at automotive supplier Bosch, daily Handelsblatt reported, citing the prosecutor's office.

"We are investigating Bosch employees for suspected aiding and abetting in connection with the Daimler case," the paper quoted a spokesman for the Stuttgart prosecutor's office as saying.

Neither Bosch nor the prosecutor's office were immediately available for comment.

The prosecutors searched Daimler's offices and other premises on Tuesday as part of an investigation of Daimler employees who the prosecutor's office said were suspected of fraud and misleading advertising connected with manipulated emissions treatment of diesel passenger cars. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan. Editing by Jane Merriman)