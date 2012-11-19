Daimler's financing arm to grow profitably in 2013

FRANKFURT, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Daimler’s Financial Services business aims to grow profitably in 2013 after forecasting a record 1.3 billion euros ($1.65 billion) in operating profit for the current year, the company said on Monday.

The unit’s Chief Executive Klaus Entemann said in a statement that he was looking at expanding financing services in China, a key growth market for luxury carmakers.

“We have successfully launched this summer a new company responsible for leasing Mercedes-Benz vehicles (in China),” he said in a statement.