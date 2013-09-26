FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Daimler signs new $12 bln credit facility
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Wealthy financiers could be unintended winners
Trump's tax plan
Wealthy financiers could be unintended winners
Bitcoin blow as fund drops U.S. exchange application
Future of Money
Bitcoin blow as fund drops U.S. exchange application
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 26, 2013 / 4:46 PM / 4 years ago

Daimler signs new $12 bln credit facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 26 (Reuters) - German carmaker Daimler said it has signed a 9 billion euro ($12.13 billion) credit facility, taking advantage of favourable market conditions to replace an existing, smaller loan.

The facility will run for five years and has two extension options, Daimler said in a statement on Thursday.

The carmaker does not intend to use the credit line. Once it has been signed, Daimler will prematurely end an existing syndicated credit line of around 7 billion euros.

“We decided to renew the existing credit line at this early stage primarily due to the favourable market conditions, and have thus gained a sound liquidity cushion for the longer term,” finance chief Bodo Uebber said. ($1 = 0.7418 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.