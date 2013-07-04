Daimler's Mercedes sells French dealership stake

FRANKFURT/PARIS, July 4 (Reuters) - Daimler’s premium car brand Mercedes-Benz has sold its stake in a French dealership with four showrooms, the carmaker said on Thursday.

Mercedes has been looking to reduce its exposure to automotive retail, a low profit margin business, to boost profitability and achieve its target of a 10 percent return on sales.

“This sale is consistent with Mercedes-Benz France’s network strategy of offering buyouts to committed partners in our national network,” Mercedes-Benz France said.

Mercedes-Benz Lille’s four dealerships - in the northern French cities of Villeneuve d‘Ascq, Dunkerque and Valenciennes - delivered 1,300 new cars and 1,500 used cars last year.

It has 184 employees and reported revenue of 81 million euros ($105 million) in 2012.

Owning a network of dealerships brings a carmaker direct access to and dialogue with customers that can help it spot upcoming trends and identify potential problems quickly.

Critics say franchise dealers are better suited to run showrooms than carmakers and that manufacturer-owned retail outlets are often abused to push through volumes that professional dealers would turn down.

Ronan Chabot Management, which is buying the dealerships in France, has operated Mercedes showrooms since 1970.