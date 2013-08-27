FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French court suspends ban on sales of Daimler cars
#Market News
August 27, 2013 / 1:15 PM / in 4 years

French court suspends ban on sales of Daimler cars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 27 (Reuters) - France’s top administrative court issued a temporary injunction on Tuesday suspending a government ban on sales of some Daimler cars in France in a row over coolant and ordered authorities to resume registrations of the vehicles.

France has held up the sale of thousands of Mercedes Benz cars since June after Germany’s Daimler chose not to equip them with a new, more environmentally friendly coolant made by Honeywell International Inc, that Daimler deems unsafe.

France’s Council of State said it was suspending the ban while it prepares to study whether to overrule it definitively.

