French court delays Daimler sales ban decision until Tuesday
#Daimler
August 23, 2013 / 10:17 AM / 4 years ago

French court delays Daimler sales ban decision until Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 23 (Reuters) - France’s top administrative court said on Friday it would delay until Tuesday a decision on Daimler’s request for an injunction lifting a ban on the sale of certain Mercedes Benz cars in France.

France has held up the sale of thousands of new Mercedes Benz cars because of a spat over Daimler’s failure to switch to a new, more environmentally friendly coolant fluid. Daimler has argued the refrigerant, known as R1234yf, poses a potential fire hazard.

Reporting by Alexandria Sage; Writing by Christian Plumb

