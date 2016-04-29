FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-Daimler announces 580 mln euro investment in Hungary plant
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
April 29, 2016 / 9:05 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-Daimler announces 580 mln euro investment in Hungary plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects euro figure in headline and lead due to different conversion rate applied by Daimler)

BUDAPEST, April 29 (Reuters) - Daimler AG will spend 185 billion forints (about 580 million euros), at its Mercedes car plant in Hungary on Friday, including about 80 billion forints for a new bodywork unit which it flagged last month.

Mercedes, which had invested just over a billion euros in its factory in the central town of Kecskemet by the end of 2015, said in a statement on Friday the additional funds would finance technological upgrades and increase production capacity.

The company said it planned to implement the new investment by 2018.

1 euro = 311.6324 forints Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; editing by David Clarke

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.