CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-Daimler announces 580 mln euro investment in Hungary plant

(Corrects euro figure in headline and lead due to different conversion rate applied by Daimler)
BUDAPEST, April 29 (Reuters) - Daimler AG will spend 185 billion forints (about 580 million euros), at its Mercedes car plant in Hungary on Friday, including about 80 billion forints for a new bodywork unit which it flagged last month.
Mercedes, which had invested just over a billion euros in its factory in the central town of Kecskemet by the end of 2015, said in a statement on Friday the additional funds would finance technological upgrades and increase production capacity.
The company said it planned to implement the new investment by 2018.
1 euro = 311.6324 forints Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; editing by David Clarke