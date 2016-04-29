CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-Daimler announces 580 mln euro investment in Hungary plant

(Corrects euro figure in headline and lead due to different conversion rate applied by Daimler)

BUDAPEST, April 29 (Reuters) - Daimler AG will spend 185 billion forints (about 580 million euros), at its Mercedes car plant in Hungary on Friday, including about 80 billion forints for a new bodywork unit which it flagged last month.

Mercedes, which had invested just over a billion euros in its factory in the central town of Kecskemet by the end of 2015, said in a statement on Friday the additional funds would finance technological upgrades and increase production capacity.

The company said it planned to implement the new investment by 2018.