Daimler AG evacuates Hungary Mercedes plant after bomb threat

BUDAPEST, May 7 (Reuters) - Daimler AG has evacuated its Mercedes-Benz plant in Hungary and suspended production after a bomb threat received on Wednesday, a company spokesman said.

“In close cooperation with the respective authorities, all staff have been evacuated as a matter of precaution,” said a Daimler spokesman at the company’s headquarters in Stuttgart. “At present, police experts are on site to conduct investigations.”

Hungarian police said an unnamed person called in a threat at 1330 CET (1130 GMT) that a bomb would go off at the 800-million-euro plant in the central Hungarian town of Kecskemet.

The plant employs over 3,000 people and produced more than 100,000 vehicles in 2013 including the Mercedes CLA model.

Police and Daimler could not immediately comment further. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; editing by Jason Neely)