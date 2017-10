FRANKFURT, April 4 (Reuters) - Daimler is targeting earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) from ongoing business at last year’s level of 9 billion euros ($12 billion) and expects vehicle sales and revenue to keep rising, Chief Executive Officer Dieter Zetsche said in a speech distributed at the group’s annual general meeting. ($1 = 0.7497 euros) (Reporting By Andreas Cremer)