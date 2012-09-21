FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Daimler sees valuation of EADS/BAE deal critically -source
September 21, 2012 / 6:56 PM / in 5 years

Daimler sees valuation of EADS/BAE deal critically -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Daimler, a major shareholder in EADS, sees the valuation of a proposed deal between the European aerospace company and British defence company BAE Systems critically, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.

“The reaction of the capital markets has clearly shown that the economic valuation of the deal is being seen critically - Daimler sees it that way as well,” a person familiar with the situation told Reuters on Friday.

Daimler declined to comment.

EADS is currently controlled by a partnership of German carmaker Daimler, French media firm Lagardere and the French state.

Daimler controls a 22.5 percent voting stake in EADS, holding a 15 percent direct stake and controlling the votes of a further 7.5 percent belonging to a consortium of private and public sector investors. (Reporting By Hendrik Sackmann; writing by Edward Taylor)

