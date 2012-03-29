FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Daimler sees record Mercedes car sales in Q1
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
March 29, 2012 / 8:31 AM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-Daimler sees record Mercedes car sales in Q1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Reaffirms sees Q1 record vehicle sales at Mercedes

* Reaffirms car sales targets for 2014 and 2015

FRANKFURT, March 29 (Reuters) - Daimler reaffirmed it expected record first-quarter sales at its Mercedes-Benz luxury car business, and stuck to its target of selling more than 1.5 million cars in 2014 and over 1.6 million the year after

Chief executive Dieter Zetsche noted that the emphasis in the outlook was on the word ‘more’, the company said in a statement citing a presentation by the CEO.

Daimler’s Mercedes-Benz Cars division intends to overtake premium rivals BMW and Audi in terms of profitability and car sales by 2020.

“At Mercedes-Benz Cars, we are approaching our targeted (operating) return on sales of 10 percent, which we want to achieve on a sustained basis as of 2013 - on the assumption that our business environment will remain stable,” Zetsche said in the statement.

The company is holding an investor day in its new plant in Hungary. The presentation can be followed via webcast at: here (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.