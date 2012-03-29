UPDATE 1-Daimler sees record Mercedes car sales in Q1

* Reaffirms sees Q1 record vehicle sales at Mercedes

* Reaffirms car sales targets for 2014 and 2015

FRANKFURT, March 29 (Reuters) - Daimler reaffirmed it expected record first-quarter sales at its Mercedes-Benz luxury car business, and stuck to its target of selling more than 1.5 million cars in 2014 and over 1.6 million the year after

Chief executive Dieter Zetsche noted that the emphasis in the outlook was on the word ‘more’, the company said in a statement citing a presentation by the CEO.

Daimler’s Mercedes-Benz Cars division intends to overtake premium rivals BMW and Audi in terms of profitability and car sales by 2020.

“At Mercedes-Benz Cars, we are approaching our targeted (operating) return on sales of 10 percent, which we want to achieve on a sustained basis as of 2013 - on the assumption that our business environment will remain stable,” Zetsche said in the statement.

The company is holding an investor day in its new plant in Hungary. The presentation can be followed via webcast at: here (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)