Daimler says bus JV in Uzbekistan off the table
August 1, 2012 / 1:05 PM / 5 years ago

Daimler says bus JV in Uzbekistan off the table

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STUTTGART, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Uzbek company Uzavtosanoat has backed out of plans for a joint venture with German carmaker Daimler AG to manufacture buses in the central Asian country, according to a spokeswoman for Daimler.

The spokeswoman said a market analysis has shown that the economic environment is currently too difficult.

The joint venture, agreed in May 2010, was to make at least 600 buses a year for the Uzbek and neighbouring markets.

Daimler unit Mercedes-Benz Buses Central Asia was to hold a 51 percent of the joint venture, while Uzavtosanoat was to own the remaining 49 percent. (Reporting by Hendrik Sackmann; Writing by Maria Sheahan)

