Daimler stock rises on report Chinese wealth fund to buy stake
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 7, 2013 / 8:46 AM / in 5 years

Daimler stock rises on report Chinese wealth fund to buy stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Shares in Daimler rose on Monday, following a Chinese media report that the country’s sovereign wealth fund was looking into buying a stake in the German maker of luxury cars and trucks.

The shares were up 2.3 percent at 0835 GMT, making them one of the top three gainers in the DAX index of German blue chips. Overall, the index was down 0.2 percent.

The People’s Daily Online reported earlier that China Investment Corporation was set to take 4-10 percent stake in the maker of Mercedes Benz cars.

Daimler was not immediately available to comment on the report. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Noah Barkin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
