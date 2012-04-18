UPDATE 1-Daimler rolls into tricky Indian truck market

* Daimler earmarks $853 mln for India truck business

* 400 acre plant open in Chennai, 72,000 max capacity

* Price-sensitive market dominated by local players

* Exports to start next year, local content to hit 90 pct

By Henry Foy

ORAGADAM, India, April 18 (Reuters) - Daimler AG entered India’s truck market on Wednesday promising reliable and efficient vehicles in an $850 million bet on a price-sensitive market dominated by local players that other foreign manufacturers have struggled to crack.

Daimler, the world’s largest truck maker, is betting on its high-quality and technologically superior BharatBenz commercial vehicles in India as it looks to win a piece of the world’s fastest-growing truck and bus market.

“The initial purchase price may be a single-digit percent higher than others, but BharatBenz products have a total ownership cost that is value for money,” said Andreas Renschler, Daimler’s trucks head, without providing specifics.

India’s roads transport around 65 percent of the country’s freight, but are typically plied by old and inefficient trucks, precariously piled cargo strapped down with rope and covered with tarpaulins flapping in the wind.

The Stuttgart, Germany-based automaker, which also makes its luxury Mercedes-Benz cars in India, is banking on transport companies stumping up for its advanced technology, but could face a pricing challenge in a developing market.

“Our focus is the modern domestic segment which has much higher standards than the majority of trucks on Indian roads today ... Work-life and durability will be much larger than comparable trucks,” Renschler said.

Commercial vehicle sales in India have more than doubled over the past six years to around 800,000 per year, outstripping car sales growth, as construction booms and infrastructure development increases in Asia’s third-largest economy.

But newcomers have found it tough to crack a market dominated by local manufacturers Tata Motors and Ashok Leyland, which together account for more than 80 percent of truck and bus sales.

Daimler’s foray comes after similar attempts by global rivals such as Navistar International, Germany’s MAN SE and Sweden’s Scania AG struggled to gain significant market share.

Foreign truck makers, operating alone or in joint ventures, account for around 15 percent of sales in India.

At a 400-acre plot an hour’s drive from India’s southern city of Chennai, in an area dubbed “India’s Detroit” for its concentration of automakers, Daimler opened a 44 billion rupee ($853 million) plant on Wednesday.

A handful of workers milled around a 435-metre long assembly line, India’s largest, as dozens of robots and truck parts lay still in the plant, Daimler’s third-largest outside Germany, which will begin production this fall.

With a maximum capacity of 72,000 trucks per year, the plant is likely to produce only 5,000 vehicles in 2012.

Daimler will begin exports from the plant next year and will ramp up local content to account for 90 percent of parts by 2015, said Marc Lilstosella, chief executive officer of Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, its fully-owned subsidiary.