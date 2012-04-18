FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Daimler mulls India commercial vehicles with Renault-Nissan
April 18, 2012 / 11:31 AM / 5 years ago

Daimler mulls India commercial vehicles with Renault-Nissan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ORAGADAM, India, April 18 (Reuters) - Daimler AG Chairman Dieter Zetsche said on Wednesday it is possible that the German company could join with the Renault-Nissan alliance for commercial vehicles in India, although there are no current plans to do so.

Daimler and Renault-Nissan build commercial vehicles together in Europe.

Zetsche was in India for the opening of the company’s $852 million truck plant, which will make vehicles for the fast-growing Indian market as well as for export to the Middle East and Asia.

$1 = 51.6750 Indian rupees Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Tony Munroe

