Daimler Trucks to cut jobs in U.S., Germany - paper
#Market News
January 30, 2013 / 5:30 PM / 5 years ago

Daimler Trucks to cut jobs in U.S., Germany - paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Daimler Trucks is looking to lay off as many as a tenth of its assembly line workforce in the United States due to a decline in orders for commercial vehicles.

In an interview with Handelsblatt newspaper, Trucks chief Andreas Renschler said that “up to 1,300 jobs in production” would be lost in the United States, a figure a spokesman later confirmed.

Daimler hopes to re-employ these workers once demand recovers and is paying them benefits to keep them tied to the company. There are roughly 11,000 assembly line staff in Daimler Truck’s U.S. operations.

Renschler also said that some 800 non-production jobs in Germany would be eliminated, which the spokesman said would be done via severance packages and other non-compulsory means.

The newspaper’s report was released in advance of publication on Thursday.

Daimler Trucks employs a staff of 27,000 in Germany.

