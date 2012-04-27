FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Daimler extends Bernhard's contract until 2018
April 27, 2012 / 10:11 AM / 5 years ago

Daimler extends Bernhard's contract until 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 27 (Reuters) - German automotive group Daimler extended the contract of Mercedes-Benz Cars production boss Wolfgang Bernhard by a further five years, the company said in a statement on Friday, in a move that was widely expected.

“This management continuity is important for the ongoing consistent implementation of the division’s strategy and for the achievement of our corporate goals,” said Manfred Bischoff, chairman of Daimler’s supervisory board.

Bernhard’s new contract runs until Feb. 28, 2018, the company said. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)

