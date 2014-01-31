Mercedes-AMG sells 32,200 cars in 2013, best year so far

FRANKFURT, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Mercedes-AMG, the high-performance car division of German luxury carmaker Daimler , sold around 32,200 autos in 2013, making it the best year for the unit so far, Daimler said.

Daimler did not provide a figure for Mercedes-AMG’s sales in 2012 but a spokeswoman said the unit sold some 20,000 cars in 2011.

“The extraordinary growth has significantly surpassed our own expectations,” Tobias Moers, chief executive of Mercedes-AMG, said in a statement.

Founded in 1967 as AMG, Mercedes-AMG employs more than 1,200 staff and focuses on customised Mercedes-Benz-branded autos, including race cars.

Daimler earlier this year said sales at its premium-car division Mercedes-Benz hit a new record in 2013 at 1.46 million autos, up 10.7 percent compared with 2012. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz, editing by David Evans)