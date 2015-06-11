FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Daimler expects battery costs to fall 60 pct in next 10 years
June 11, 2015 / 8:37 AM / 2 years ago

Daimler expects battery costs to fall 60 pct in next 10 years

MUNICH, June 11 (Reuters) - Klaus Zehender, in charge of procurement and supplier quality at Mercedes-Benz Cars, said the competitive tender process among auto suppliers should help Daimler drive down the cost of batteries for hybrid and electric vehicles.

“Battery price will be lowered by 60 percent at least in the next 10 years, there is some hope that the high cost base can be lowered by challenging the supplier market,” Zehender told analysts attending Daimler’s investor day on Thursday. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

