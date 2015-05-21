FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Daimler to spend 750 mln eur on Bremen plant revamp
May 21, 2015

Daimler to spend 750 mln eur on Bremen plant revamp

FRANKFURT, May 21 (Reuters) - German carmaker Daimler plans to spend more 750 million euros ($834 million) to modernise its factory in Bremen, northern Germany, and hire 500 people, it said on Thursday.

Daimler said the successor of its C-class compact executive car would be built in Bremen, along with two further models.

It said the modernisation would secure the future of Bremen as its lead production site for the C-class, its best-selling line, which is also built in East London, South Africa, Beijing and the southern U.S. city of Tuscaloosa.

Daimler said the modernised factory would include the full networking of all processes, digital planning, the improvement of processes through the use of big data and cooperation between workers and robots.

$1 = 0.8992 euros

