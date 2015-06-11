FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mercedes says discount levels in China not up over last 12 months
June 11, 2015 / 9:32 AM / 2 years ago

Mercedes says discount levels in China not up over last 12 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, June 11 (Reuters) - Discount levels in China have been flat over the past 12 months despite increasing price competition in the country’s car market, Ola Kaellenius, head of marketing and sales at Mercedes-Benz Cars, said on Thursday.

“Some of our competitors have moved in the other direction. But we have been there before and it is not a happy place,” Kaellenius said, adding that Mercedes was still chasing the prize of trying to beat BMW to become the world’s best-selling premium carmaker in the world.

Since May 2014, Mercedes-Benz has significantly reduced the gap to competitors, Kaellenius told analysts at the company’s investor day.

Mercedes-Benz still lags Audi and BMW in China.

“If you take out China, Mercedes-Benz is the leading premium brand. The last time that was the case was more than 10 years ago,” Kaellenius said. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

