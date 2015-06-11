FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Daimler eyes more than 2 bln eur savings in next efficiency plan
June 11, 2015 / 9:52 AM / 2 years ago

Daimler eyes more than 2 bln eur savings in next efficiency plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, June 11 (Reuters) - Daimler Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said the company’s continued efficiency savings plan will target more than the 2 billion euros in cost reductions and efficiency gains achieved in an initial cost cutting drive.

As part of an efficiency plan to lower costs, Daimler has pursued a programme called “Fit for leadership” to save 2 billion euros ($2.25 billion). Zetsche said he was working on a next-stage programme.

On Thursday, speaking to analysts at Daimler’s investor day, Zetsche said: “The total volume of ‘Fit for Leadership’ is bigger than what we did with first stage.”

$1 = 0.8883 euros Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan

