Mercedes sales growth slows in April on China

FRANKFURT, May 4 (Reuters) - Sales growth at Daimler’s luxury car brand Mercedes-Benz dropped off its double-digit monthly pace, slowing in April to just 3.6 percent as volumes in its key China market declined sharply due to temporary effects from model changeovers.

“Mercedes-Benz is well on track to achieve its goal of double-digit growth in China in 2012,” the company said in a statement on Friday.

China has become the most important profit driver for German premium carmakers, and has now become the largest single market for Audi and BMW.

Daimler blamed the weakness on limited availability of popular models like the GLK mid-range offroader, which only recently became the third Mercedes model to roll off the assembly line in its Beijing joint venture plant.

Sales of the Mercedes brand worldwide amounted to 104,344 vehicles, bringing the cumulative total for the first four months to 418,246, a gain of 9.7 percent.

April was the weakest month for Mercedes so far this year, following growth of 5.1 percent in January, 20.3 percent in February and 11.0 percent in March.