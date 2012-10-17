FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Daimler cuts output of luxury Mercedes S-Class car
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 17, 2012 / 2:20 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Daimler cuts output of luxury Mercedes S-Class car

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Sindelfingen’s S-Class production cut to 1 shift from 2

* Workers reassigned to C-Class assembly until summer 2013

* Roughly 8,000 fewer S-Class cars to be built in Q4 (Adds background, details)

FRANKFURT, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Daimler has cut production shifts from two to one for its luxury Mercedes S-Class saloon car at Sindelfingen, Germany, until the next version of its flagship model is ready to debut in the summer of 2013, due to lower demand.

“Workers manufacturing the S-Class will be reassigned to the C-Class assembly line during this period,” the company said on Wednesday, in a sign of the malaise in Europe’s car market starting to spread to premium brands.

Roughly 8,000 fewer S-Class cars will be built in the fourth quarter as a result of the agreement with labour. Last year Mercedes sold roughly 69,000 S-Class cars, generally regarded as its most profitable model and a favourite particularly of wealthy Chinese car buyers. (Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner and Hendrik Sackmann; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.