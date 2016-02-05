FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mercedes January sales rise 20 pct on 52 pct China sales jump
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
February 5, 2016 / 7:50 AM / 2 years ago

Mercedes January sales rise 20 pct on 52 pct China sales jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Daimler’s Mercedes-Benz division increased deliveries of its luxury branded vehicles by 20 percent in January to 150,814, buoyed by a 63 percent rise in sales of sports utility vehicles and a 52 percent jump in deliveries in China.

For Mercedes it amounts to the 35th consecutive month of increased sales with sales up 15.2 percent in Europe, 37.1 percent in Asia-Pacific, and almost flat growth in the United States, the company said. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
