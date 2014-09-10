Daimler downgrades role of Mercedes factory chiefs

STUTTGART, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Daimler will change the way it makes Mercedes-Benz Cars, shifting away from a manufacturing network controlled by individual factories towards a leaner system centred around vehicle architectures and model lines.

The radical overhaul was presented by Markus Schaefer, the new divisional head of production and supply-chain management at Mercedes-Benz Cars, who was thrust into his role after Andreas Renschler’s defection to Volkswagen.

Schaefer said on Wednesday the traditional role of the factory chief would fall away as cost-savings plans would no longer encompass one factory at a time.

At the same time, Daimler announced it would invest 3 billion euros ($3.88 billion) to modernise its German plants.