February 16, 2015 / 3:35 PM / 3 years ago

Daimler recalls 149,000 Mercedes cars in China and Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Daimler is recalling about 149,000 Mercedes cars in China and Germany for safety reasons, it said on Monday.

The Stuttgart-based carmaker said it had realised that insulating panel seals in the engine bay could come loose, and in rare cases could come into contact with hot components.

It said it was offering to secure the panels with four brackets, which would take about 15 minutes and would be free for customers.

Daimler knew of 127,000 affected E-Class and CLS-Class vehicles in China and 22,000 in Germany, it said. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

