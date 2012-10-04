FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 4, 2012 / 10:42 AM / in 5 years

Record vehicle sales for Mercedes-Benz in Sept, Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Daimler’s flagship premium brand Mercedes-Benz posted vehicle sales records for the month of September, the third quarter and the first nine months thanks mainly to rising demand in the United States and China.

“We are still on track to achieve a new sales record for the year as a whole. We expect further momentum in the fourth quarter, especially from our new models,” said Mercedes sales chief Joachim Schmidt in a statement on Thursday.

“In particular, the response to our new A-Class has been excellent and we already have about 70,000 orders.”

Sales in the key growth market of China rose 10 percent to 16,806 vehicles in September -- the strongest year-on-year increase since March.

Rival premium brand Audi earlier said its vehicle sales in China rose 20 percent in the month of September.

