Mercedes-Benz sales jump 19 pct to August record high
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
September 5, 2013 / 1:06 PM / in 4 years

Mercedes-Benz sales jump 19 pct to August record high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Sales of Daimler’s luxury brand Mercedes-Benz rose to a record for the month of August, propelled by soaring sales of its compact car line and a jump in demand from China.

The company said on Thursday that sales rose 19 percent to 108,417 vehicles last month, as volumes of its compact car line increased by 85 percent.

Sales in China, where Mercedes lags rivals BMW and Audi, gained 27 percent in August, taking the brand’s total for the first eight months to 919,644 vehicles - a gain of 9.3 percent. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Peter Dinkloh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
