Mercedes-Benz car sales rise 16 pct in September to record high
October 4, 2013 / 7:38 AM / in 4 years

Mercedes-Benz car sales rise 16 pct in September to record high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Daimler’s Mercedes-Benz premium auto brand posted its best-ever sales month in September, growing volume by 15.9 percent to 142,994 cars, the company said on Friday, confirming figures published earlier in a news report.

In a statement, the company said sales were driven primarily by China, where volume rose 21 percent last month, and benefited from strong demand for its compact model range that includes the CLA four-door coupe.

“Never before has Mercedes-Benz sold more vehicles in a single month than this September,” said Joachim Schmidt, head of sales at Mercedes-Benz Cars. “Looking at the previous nine months, we can safely say that Mercedes-Benz will post another sales record for 2013.”

The statement confirms a report published in German daily Bild on Thursday. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by David Holmes)

