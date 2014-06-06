FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Daimler says Mercedes sales up 10.4 percent in May
June 6, 2014 / 8:35 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-Daimler says Mercedes sales up 10.4 percent in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to fix formatting)

FRANKFURT, June 6 (Reuters) - Daimler on Friday said deliveries of its Mercedes-Benz passenger cars rose 10.4 percent in May to 134,031 vehicles, helped by the newly launched C-Class and GLA compact offroader, while sales of smart cars fell by nearly 12 percent.

Demand in Europe was up 4.8 percent, while demand in Mercedes-Benz’s largest sales market, the United States, rose 7.7 percent.

Sales in China, including Hong Kong, rose 30.1 percent, helped by the addition of the CLA model, the company said in a statement.

Reporting by Jonathan Gould. Editing by Jane Merriman

