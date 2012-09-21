FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Daimler eyes over 1 bln eur Mercedes savings -sources
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
September 21, 2012 / 10:26 AM / in 5 years

Daimler eyes over 1 bln eur Mercedes savings -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STUTTGART, Germany, Sept 21 (Reuters) - A programme to cut costs and improve profits at Daimler’s Mercedes-Benz cars division will have a volume of significantly more than 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion), two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Daimler had on Thursday warned on full-year profit at Mercedes, its flagship division, due to a deteriorating market in Europe and China, spooking investors in German rivals including BMW and Volkswagen.

The exact size of the programme, which does not envisage job cuts, is yet to be determined as more measures are being considered, the sources added.

Daimler declined to comment on Friday. ($1 = 0.7721 euros) (Reporting by Hendrik Sackmann; writing by Victoria Bryan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.