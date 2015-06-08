FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mercedes-Benz global deliveries rise 12.8 pct in May -Daimler
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
June 8, 2015 / 8:36 AM / 2 years ago

Mercedes-Benz global deliveries rise 12.8 pct in May -Daimler

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 8 (Reuters) - Deliveries of Mercedes-Benz passenger cars rose 12.8 percent in May, lifted by a double-digit rise in deliveries in the United States and China and strong deliveries of the C-Class sedan, Daimler said on Monday.

Mercedes-Benz handed over 151,135 passenger cars to customers thanks to an 11.1 percent rise in deliveries in the United States, a 19.8 percent rise in China and a 5.1 percent increase in deliveries in Europe.

Global deliveries of the C-Class sedan and estate rose by 59.5 percent to 33,016 cars in May.

Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Jonathan Gould

