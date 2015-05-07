FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mercedes April passenger car sales up 11.3 pct at 148,072
May 7, 2015

Mercedes April passenger car sales up 11.3 pct at 148,072

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 7 (Reuters) - Daimler said sales of its Mercedes-Benz passenger cars rose 11.3 pct in April to 148,072 vehicles, driven by a 20.6 percent rise in deliveries in China, and a 12.8 percent jump in sales in the United States.

Sales were lifted by a 53.8 percent rise in sales of the C-class sedan and a 22.9 percent rise in sales of the compact GLA offroader, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Thanks to a next generation model of the Smart, registrations of the city car also rose 30.5 percent, the company said.

Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Harro ten Wolde

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
