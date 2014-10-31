Daimler to buy 25 percent stake in Italy's MV Agusta

FRANKFURT, Oct 31 (Reuters) - German cars and trucks maker Daimler on Friday said it will buy a 25 percent stake in Italian motorcycle manufacturer MV Agusta (IPO-MVAG.MI) as part of a long-term cooperation deal.

Daimler said it will buy the stake via its AMG performance cars unit and take a seat on the board of directors at MV Agusta.

Daimler did not disclose the financial terms of the deal.

Earlier this month, sources told Reuters that Daimler was in talks with MV Agusta about taking a stake. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Christoph Steitz)