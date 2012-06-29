FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Daimler signs trucks deals in Japan, Russia
June 29, 2012 / 12:11 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Daimler signs trucks deals in Japan, Russia

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Mitsubishi Fuso Signs MoU with Nissan Motor

* Expands co-operation with Kamaz in Russia (Adds second trucks agreement, background)

FRANKFURT, June 29 (Reuters) - German automaker Daimler strengthened its truck business in Japan and Russia, reaching a deal with Nissan Motor and expanding its partnership with Russian truck manufacturer Kamaz.

Under the memorandum of understanding with Nissan, Daimler’s Japanese truck unit Mitsubishi Fuso will supply its Fuso Canter light truck to Nissan, while Nissan will make the Atlas F24 truck available to Fuso, Daimler said.

Separately, Mercedes-Benz will supply truck cabs to Kamaz, which the Russian group will incorporate into its new trucks.

“Our modular system is again paying off. We strengthen our partner’s competitiveness with our technology,” Daimler board member Andreas Renschler said in a statement.

Daimler’s trucks unit expects the global market for trucks to rise by 3.6 percent a year in the medium-term and by 4 percent in the long term, a presentation unveiled on Thursday showed. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by David Goodman)

